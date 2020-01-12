Join our WhatsApp Channel
Ruto’s key allies ‘confirm’ DP was locked out of official residence

By Keshi Ndirangu January 12th, 2020 2 min read

Deputy President William Ruto’s key allies have more or less ‘confirmed’ that he was indeed locked out of his official residence in Mombasa last week.

Led by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, the political leaders sympathized with the DP after the Sunday Nation exclusively reported the story.

In his message on Twitter, Senator Cheruiyot made a light issue of the matter, saying the DP, who refers to himself as a hustle, was having January blues like most Kenyans.

The senator cheekily promised to bail out the DP once funds are available.

Kikuyu Town MP Kimani Ichung’wa on his part asked the DP to stay strong during this trying time while quoting the Bible.

“It is written in 2 Corinthians that, “I delight in Weakness, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties”, delight in all these, as it is written,”Ichung’wa said.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on his part had a different version of the story.

Murkomen said maybe the house Ruto was locked was meant for his deputy in 2022 and Ruto only used it because it was completed early than expected.

According the Sunday Nation the palatial house in Mombasa, which was formerly the residence of Coast Provincial Commissioner, had been renovated and the DP expected to move in.

But the DP was taken aback last Wednesday when he was barred from accessing it and his property hurriedly removed.

The DP had to seek accommodation at English Point Marina in Nyali before returning to Nairobi on Thursday.

