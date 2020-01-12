Ruto’s key allies ‘confirm’ DP was locked out of official residence

Deputy President William Ruto’s key allies have more or less ‘confirmed’ that he was indeed locked out of his official residence in Mombasa last week.

Led by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, the political leaders sympathized with the DP after the Sunday Nation exclusively reported the story.

In his message on Twitter, Senator Cheruiyot made a light issue of the matter, saying the DP, who refers to himself as a hustle, was having January blues like most Kenyans.

The senator cheekily promised to bail out the DP once funds are available.

Like every Kawaida Hustler, the DP came back from Christmas to find the landlord had padlocked the gate…Usual January blues, am sure they shall pass.

Stay the course @WilliamsRuto .

There’s a cheque am awaiting, ikipita nitakukumbuka… pic.twitter.com/MvMEVO9jnd — Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) January 12, 2020

Kikuyu Town MP Kimani Ichung’wa on his part asked the DP to stay strong during this trying time while quoting the Bible.

“It is written in 2 Corinthians that, “I delight in Weakness, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties”, delight in all these, as it is written,”Ichung’wa said.

@WilliamsRuto be Strong & delight in our God,for it is written in 2 Corinthians that,”I delight in Weakness,in insults,in hardships,in persecutions,in difficulties”,delight in all these,as it is written,”HIS Grace is sufficient for YOU and HIS POWER is made perfect in weakness”. pic.twitter.com/v3nXt7ehUG — KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH (@KIMANIICHUNGWAH) January 12, 2020

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on his part had a different version of the story.

Murkomen said maybe the house Ruto was locked was meant for his deputy in 2022 and Ruto only used it because it was completed early than expected.

It’s possible that DP’s office was preparing it for Ruto’s Deputy in 2022 but unfortunately it became ready earlier than expected. Just may be ! https://t.co/vAtR8t1bs7 — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) January 12, 2020

According the Sunday Nation the palatial house in Mombasa, which was formerly the residence of Coast Provincial Commissioner, had been renovated and the DP expected to move in.

But the DP was taken aback last Wednesday when he was barred from accessing it and his property hurriedly removed.

The DP had to seek accommodation at English Point Marina in Nyali before returning to Nairobi on Thursday.