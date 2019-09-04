Ruto to unleash Jubilee Party machinery on Kibra to jump start Mariga’s campaign – VIDEO

Deputy President William Ruto will this weekend officially launch the campaign to woe voters to elect McDonald Mariga as Kibra’s next Member of Parliament.

The DP confirmed as much during a meet the people tour in the constituency on Tuesday.

In his short speech, Ruto appeared to ‘agree’ with area residents on the date for the commencement of Mariga’s campaign.

“Today, I came over to check on education matters, but we will be coming to discuss those other issues (politics),” Ruto said.

“When are you free so we engage? Sunday? That’s fine with me, so let’s meet on Sunday,” he went on.

Mariga, a celebrated footballer, was on Monday cleared by the Jubilee Party to contest for the Kibra parliamentary seat in the November 7 elections.

‘SELECTION’ PROCESS

The nomination of the former Kenya international player by the Jubilee Party is however the subject to an appeal by another aspirant who has termed the exercise as a ‘selection’ process.

Jubilee lawmakers Maina Kamanda and Moses Kuria have also appeared to dismiss Mariga’s candidature.

Mariga will face off against a yet to be known ODM candidate, Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi, ANC’s Eluid Owalo and Editar Ochieng of the Ukweli Party.