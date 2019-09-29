Ruto slams political ‘reject’ Shebesh for attacking Mariga

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday responded to Youth and Gender Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachel Shebesh on her attack on McDonald Mariga.

In a post on Twitter, the deputy president asked Jubilee supporters to ignore calls by ‘rebels and rejected’ leaders in the party.

“All Jubilee Party supporters should ignore & treat with utter contempt rebels and those rejected by the electorate who now deceptively purport to speak for the party leadership,” Ruto posted.

He also asked the Jubilee supporters to give the party’s flag bearer in Kibra moral support during the campaign period.

“Let’s give Mariga our flag bearer moral, material and prayerful support. Victory is surely beckoning,” he said.

Shebesh, in a video making rounds on social media is allegedly heard telling a group of women how President Uhuru Kenyatta was ‘pressured’ to endorse Mariga for the Kibra seat.

Shebesh stated that she was at State House when the DP pressurized the president to endorse Mariga on September 18, 2019.

“Hiyo siku mnaskia ya kuweka kofia mimi nilikuwa State House kazi ingine na CS. Mimi najua mamna ambao waliingia hiyo State House na mlango ya nyuma. Mimi najua vile waliweka pressure ya hiyo picha mliona,” Shebesh said.

“Nawauliza na nyinyi mnajua boss wetu ako na voice, kuna mahali aliongea ama ni picha tu,” she added as the audience responded “Ni picha tu.”

She went on to add that the pictures were just a sideshow and asked the audience to embrace the handshake.