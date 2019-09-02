Ruto slams newspaper over ‘desperate gutter journalism lies of drama’

Deputy President William Ruto has lashed out at The Standard newspaper over what he has termed as ‘desperate gutter journalism lies of drama.’

The DP’s remarks are in reaction to an article published by the daily newspaper which reported an alleged airport drama involving one of the DP’s men when President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in the country from Japan on Thursday.

The DP pointed out that Jubilee Party is built on rock solid philosophy, thus no amount of scheming can undermine the party.

Kenyans can see through standard media’s desperate gutter journalism lies of drama. JUBILEE is built on rock solid philosophy and beliefs that no amount of scheming & propaganda can undermine. pic.twitter.com/1Pk7T4O1lr — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 1, 2019

In the article, The Standard reported how President Kenyatta caused a scuffle over photos that had been taken of him and one of Ruto’s ally.

The DP received the President on Thursday after his return from Japan in accompany of the Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe, military service commanders, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, among others key personalities.

‘DELETED PHOTOS’

According to the paper, the president’s vehicle stopped briefly and Kenyatta’s aide-de-camp alighted and talked to President Escort Unit Commander Josphat Kirimi.

The publication went on to narrate how Mr Kirimi then issued instructions to his men who singled out a few photographers and ordered them to delete the photos they had taken of the president’s arrival.

“They were given a stern warning that should any pictures leak, they will be held personally,” the paper wrote.