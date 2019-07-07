Furious Ruto silences ‘drunk’ hecklers in Migori – VIDEO

Deputy President William Ruto was on Saturday captured on camera silencing ‘drunk’ hecklers who attempted to disrupt his rally at Kehancha in Migori County.

The incident happened after Ruto commissioned the Sh2.8 billion Kehancha-Lolgorian road when a section of the youth in the crowd he was addressing attempted to shout him down.

A clearly agitated Ruto lectured the drunk youths and asked them to either shut up or leave his function.

“Hey you! You’ll keep quiet. Don’t indulge us in your drunkard ways,” Ruto, who was addressing the crowd from the sunroof of his vehicle, said while wagging his fingers at the youth.

LOITERING ‘DRUNKARDS’

“If you don’t want to listen to us then it is better you leave. The development projects we have come to launch here today are for the benefit of our youth and I can’t afford to have the same people heckling leaders,” he said.

Before Ruto took to the podium the rowdy youth had booed Kuria West MP Mathius Robi, forcing him to cut short his speech and hand over the microphone to Kuria East MP Marwa Kitayama.

Ruto said the street lighting programme being launched across the country is meant to boost the economy and not to offer enough lighting for drunkards to keep loitering in shopping centres.

Curiously, during the DP’s visit, Provincial Administration officers were conspicuously absent at the function.