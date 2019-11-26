Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

What's Hot

Ruto, Raila at state house as Uhuru receives BBI report

By Nairobi News Reporter November 26th, 2019 1 min read

President Uhuru Kenyatta received the Building Bridges Initiative report on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi.

The President received the report from the the initiative’s taskforce led by their Chairman Senator Yusuf Haji.

Related Stories

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga were present.

The report will be launched to the public on Wednesday at an even at the Bomas of Kenya.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Rev Natasha ‘commits cardinal sin’ with this...