Ruto, Raila at state house as Uhuru receives BBI report
President Uhuru Kenyatta received the Building Bridges Initiative report on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi.
The President received the report from the the initiative’s taskforce led by their Chairman Senator Yusuf Haji.
Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga were present.
The report will be launched to the public on Wednesday at an even at the Bomas of Kenya.
I commend @TheRealBBI team for the diligent work they have undertaken for the past year having visited all 47 counties. I urge you all to read and familiarize yourselves with the report once it's publicly available starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zR0vCh0nug
— Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) November 26, 2019