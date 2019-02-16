Ruto reveals his political retirement plan – VIDEO

Deputy President William Ruto in a laughter with Bishop Samuel Thiong'o during celebrations to mark the clergyman's 50 years of ministry at the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa. The function was held at the Kitale ASK Showground, Trans-Nzoia County. PHOTO | COURTESY

Deputy President William Ruto says he will exit the political stage within the next 10 years when his political time lapses.

Speaking at Kitale ASK Showground on Friday during a retirement ceremony for Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa Bishop Samuel Thiongo, Dr Ruto said that politicians should not overstay in power because there’s life after politics.

The Deputy President also urged leaders to focus their energies on addressing challenges facing Kenyans.

“I have been in this political scene for a while now and I learned a lot of things. I will mentor the youth so that they can understand because even as we speak I have also started to get ready for it and in the next 10 years I will retire and leave the youth to take over,” said Ruto.

POLITICAL CAREER

Ruto also turned the heat on leaders who are clamouring for constitutional changes to blackmail the country.

Ruto began his political activity in the early 1990s as an official of the infamous Youth for KANU (YK92) lobby group which campaigned for the then President Daniel Arap Moi during the 1992 election.

In 1997, Ruto won the Eldoret North parliamentary seat on a KANU ticket and defended it in the subsequent elections in 2002 and 2007.

He has been Kenya’s Deputy President since 2013 and has declared he will run for President in the next elections.