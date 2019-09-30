Ruto now ‘sneaks’ building of churches into Uhuru’s Big Four Agenda – VIDEO

Deputy President William Ruto is now claiming that building churches is part of the Big Four Agenda.

Ruto, who was speaking on Sunday during interdenominational prayer service and harambee for eight churches in Vihiga, said building church falls under universal health coverage.

“Nimekuja kujua kumbe kujenga kanisa pia ni program ya Big Four, hasa mambo ya universal health coverage,” Ruto said.

He went on to state that the church helps in treating the psychosomatic disorder.

“Kumbe kuna ugonjwa ingine inasumbua watu na watu wakija kanisani hiyo ujongwa inapotea? Ati inaitwa psychosomatic disorder,” he said.

He went on to say building of churches will help reduce the number of people diagnosed with the disorder.

THE ILLNESS

“Itatusaidia pia katika program ya Big Four ile ya universal health coverage kwa kupunguza wale watu wagonjwa,” he added.

According to News Medical, Psychosomatic disorder is an illness that connects the mind and body.

This occurs in such a way that the physiological functioning of the body is affected by the psychological tensions that either cause a disease or worsen the pre-existing disease in a person.

A psychosomatic illness originates from emotional stress and manifests in the body as physical pain and other symptoms.

Depression can contribute to psychosomatic illness, especially when the body’s immune system has been weakened by severe and/or chronic stress.