Ruto melts Kenyans’ hearts with romantic birthday message to his wife

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday sent a heartwarming message to his wife Rachel Ruto as she marked her 51st birthday.

The Deputy President took to Facebook where in a sweet message, he publicly declared his love and admiration to his wife 28 years into their marriage.

LOVING WORDS

Ruto poured out his heart by showering the Second Lady with loving words which most women only dream to hear from their husbands.

Ruto describe Rachel as is his most treasured gift, his best friend and confidant.

“Happy Birthday my lovely wife, best friend, confidant and companion, Mama Rachel. You are the greatest gift of my life, my peerless supporter and a distinguished mother to our lovely children. I am proud of you,” wrote Ruto.

Ruto, and Rachel, who was born in 1968, have been married for 28 years and from the look of things, it seems like their love is getting stronger with time, just like fine wine which gets sweeter with age.

ONLINE REACTION

His earnest message to his dear wife warmed many Kenyans hearts who joined him in celebrating his wife.

‘Ooooooooh, those are beautiful words coming from an African Man, anyway happy birthday Rachel Ruto,” said Fredrick Mundia.

“So Kenyan men can be romantic? Happy birthday Mama,” Shiroh Gitonga

“Happy birthday Mama Rachel. You are an inspiration to many. One thing I love about you is your genuine humility. May you live long Mum,” wrote Caroline Kuria.

“Happy birth day to our dear mum..She is great inspiration to many and a Pillar to upright society we are looking to and a mother of God fearing Nation,” Dennies Kipkurui said.