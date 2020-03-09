Ruto made you the president of Kenya, Moses Kuria tells Uhuru

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has sensationally claimed that it is Deputy President William Ruto who ‘made’ Uhuru Kenyatta president.

Kuria spoke at the weekend during a rally in Meru.

To drive the point home, the controversial MP argued that Ruto was one of the few sober people in President Kenyatta’s campaign team.

He did not substantiate the claims.

“I am talking to you like a former drunkard who has since reformed,” Kuria said.

“If it was not for William Samoei Ruto, and God is my witness, Uhuru Kenyatta would not be President. That one I can say without fear of contradiction. If you would have left these (campaigns) to drunkards like us who wake up (with hangovers) at 11am. We are grateful (DP) Ruto only consumes Mursik (sour milk),” he said.

Despite representing President Kenyatta’s rural constituency, Kuria has fallen out of favour with the Head of State in recent times and now appears to be supporting Ruto 2022 presidential bid.