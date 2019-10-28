Ruto dangles his bag of goodies for Kibra, but on one obvious condition…

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday promised residents of Kibra Constituency all sort of goodies from the government, only if they elect Jubilee Party’s candidate McDonald Mariga as their next Member of Parliament on November 7.

Ruto who was speaking in Kibra during a rally to drum up support for Mariga said the government under its Big 4 Agenda on housing would start a programme to construct decent houses for the residents of Kibra under affordable plan.

“If you are a resident of Kibra, as the Jubilee government we want to construct houses, so that if you are paying for instance Sh 4,000 0r Sh 5,000 after 15 years the house becomes yours,” said Ruto.

He also promised to have a technical training college constructed in Kibra.

“I am also aware that so many youths here have no jobs…. if you elect Mariga on November 7, on November 8 we shall sit down with him so that by next year we have a training college here,” he said.

He further said all the construction projects in the area will benefit the youth as they will work with the local youth.

The Kibra parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth on July 26,2019.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared 24 candidates to contest for the seat in the by election slated for November 7.