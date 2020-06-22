Ruto consoles Duale after Uhuru dumps him

Deputy President William Ruto has sent a message of encouragement to Garissa Township MP Aden Duale who on Monday lost his position as the Leader of Majority in the National Assembly.

Ruto further praised Duale for discharging his responsibilities with passion for the duration of his tenure.

“My brother Aden Duale, you are a great leader. For the last 8 years, you discharged your responsibilities as our party’s 1st majority leader with style, precision, passion and loyalty,” Ruto tweeted on Monday evening.

Ruto also said Duale will be in the parliamentary books of history for the work he did during his tenure.

“My friend, when parliamentary history is written you will have a chapter. Mbele iko sawa na Mungu,” Ruto tweeted.

Ruto’s tweet comes hours after Duale was removed from the powerful position of Majority Leader in the NAtional Assembly during Jubilee Party’s Parliamentary Group meeting that was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday at the KICC.

Duale was replaced by Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya.

The Garissa Township MP has now said he is ready to document his eight year tenure.

“As the first Leader of Majority Party in the Constitution of Kenya 2010, I can now pen down this for history and record: I came, I saw and I conquered. God bless Kenya,” he tweeted.