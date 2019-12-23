Ruto backs Sonko to make comeback

Deputy President William Ruto has publicly backed Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to overcome his current political woes.

Speaking on Friday at a chicken auction at the famous Kambi Kuku stage in Uasin Gishu county, Ruto said:

“Sonkoree is facing challenges but those will pass.”

A total of Sh11 million was raised at the event with 13,000 chicken sold at Sh800 each.

Ruto prides himself of being a chicken seller from his youthful days.

Meanwhile, Sonko is facing a raft of graft charges which led to his dramatic arrest and temporary incarceration earlier this month.

He is out on bail, but has been barred from accessing his official office amid growing reports he could be impeached.