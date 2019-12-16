Ruto schools church bishop and all men on romantic names to call their wives

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday left worshippers in stitches after he took time to advice the Bishop on how he should introduce his wife to the congregation.

Ruto, who was addressing worshippers during a Sunday Service at Chepngobob Methodist Church, Kericho County, noted how much the Bishop had struggled to introduce his wife, and eventually settled on referring to her as ‘mama’.

“Umejaribu kuintroduce your dear wife lakini naona kidogo bado ukale iko mingi… kwa sababu umesema huyu ni mama… sasa hatujui ni mama mzazi,” Ruto said as the congregation laughed.

“Bishop, ungesema this is my dear wife, hata ukisema sweetheart hakuna shida,” Ruto continued amid cheers and more laughter.

According to the Deputy President introducing one’s wife using sweet names with help men avoid problems at their homes.

“Kwanza hiyo ulikuwa unasema ati akifika nyumba lazima umuintroduce ndio asikulete taabu nyumbani… kama ungesema this is my sweetheart mambo ingekuwa mzuri hata zaidi,” Ruto went on.