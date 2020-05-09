Ruth Matete: Nigerian Embassy is delaying my hubby’s burial

Gospel singer Ruth Matete has accused the Nigerian High Commission in Nairobi of allegedly delaying the burial of her later husband, Pastor John Apewajoye.

Through her lawyer Robert Odanga, Matete claimed the mission had blocked the release of his body for final burial rites.

The gospel singer said her family had been forced to seek financial donations from well-wishers to meet Apewajoye’s rising mortuary fees.

“Even after conducting the autopsy with four independent pathologists present, the embassy has curtailed our effort to remove John’s body for burial,” said Odanga.

Speaking on Spice FM, the lawyer lamented that the mission was holding to the remains yet the late pastor’s family in Nigeria permitted Ruth to bury him in Kenya.

“The family in Nigeria have even written to them (the Nigerian embassy), requesting the body to be released, but they have refused to release it,” he added.

Autopsy showed Apewajoye succumbed to multiple organ failure occasioned by the burn injuries he sustained in a fire incident at home.

The postmortem conducted by chief government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor indicated that the deceased had suffered 60 percent burns.

Apewajoye, 42, died on April 11 at Kenyatta National Hospital, where he was being treated for burns suffered while allegedly trying to fix a gas cylinder at their home in Great Wall estate in Athi River on March 30.

Ruth, 34, who is two months pregnant, had been questioned by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who are probing Apewajoye’s death.

Last month, Apewajowe’s manager and friend, Jessy Mcjessiey, released a video claiming foul play in his sudden death but Matete downplayed the allegations.