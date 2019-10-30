Roysambu residents shocked after ‘eight bodies are dumped in a month’

Residents of Roysambu constituency have raised concerns over a rise in of bodies being dumped in the area.

Martin Kibe, a resident of Njathani village claimed that, in the last month alone, eight bodies have been found dumped in the area by unknown people.

They residents believe that the victims are murdered elsewhere and the area only acts as a dumping site.

Area Nyumba Kumi Chairman Mugo Mwangi told Nairobi News that most of the bodies are either found naked or the hands of the victims are tired together at the back.

The residents have called on authorities to investigate the matter.

Kasarani police boss Peter Kimani’s phone went and unanswered and he did not reply to our text messages by the time of publishing.

Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo said he was unaware of the dumped bodies, but said if the area residents could not identify the victims, then they have killed elsewhere and dumped in Njathaini.

He promised to follow up with the Kasarani police boss and get back u.

Mwangi has also asked Kenyans who have missing family members to check with the City Mortuary where all the bodies have been taken.

Just in September, Nairobi county Public Health officials expressed concern over the increasing number of unclaimed bodies across the city’s public health facilities and mortuaries.

Records from the county’s health department showed there were 273 unclaimed bodies in Nairobi’s facilities.

Mbagathi and Mama Lucy hospitals, and City Mortuary had the most number of unclaimed bodies.

City Mortuary had 172 unclaimed bodies as of September 2.