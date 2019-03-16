Robber or innocent lawyer? Police in a spot over Juja shooting

Was he a lawyer or a thug? This is the question that is now being raised by various bodies questioning the killing of Mr Jeremiah Meeme Kinyua who was killed with four others in Juja, Kiambu County.

Mr Kinyua, according to the Law Society of Kenya, was until his death a practising lawyer and an active member of the society.

But according to the police, Mr Kinyua and the four others were planning to rob Lexo Petrol Station in Juja.

“The Law Society of Kenya is shocked and gravely saddened by the news of the heinous and brutal murder in cold blood of one of its members, the late Jeremiah Meeme Kinyua,” read part of the statement signed by Allen Gichuhi the LSK president.

POSTMORTEM

Yesterday (Friday), a postmortem was conducted on his body but the family did not reveal much about it despite being contacted by Nairobi News.

Mr Gichuhi, asked the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the matter.

More lawyers condemned the killing with Ms Jane Odiya, his immediate boss, eulogising the late “as a hardworking and focused lawyer”.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) on the other side said that it was investigating the matter.

IPOA said that it had “launched independent investigations into the incident with a view of unravelling the circumstances that led to the fatal shootings.”

Mr Kinyua’s body was positively identified on Wednesday at the City Mortuary and taken to the Kenyatta University morgue after a postmortem was conducted.

On Tuesday night when the five were shot police said that they were robbers.