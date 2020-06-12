Restaurants flouting 4pm rule to lose permits for good – GoK

The government on Friday threatened to permanently to withdraw permits of restaurants that are operating past 4pm.

Head of Public Health Dr Francis Kuria said that restaurants are only allowed to operate until 4pm, despite extension of the dusk-to-dawn curfew to 9pm

He said this directive shall remain while the ministry consults on a way forward.

“If we withdraw your permit, it is withdrawn permanently….don’t bother reapplying, we will make sure it does not go through,” Dr Francis Kuria warned those flouting restaurant operation protocol.

Clarifying the situation, Dr Kuria said despite President Uhuru Kenyatta extending the curfew last Saturday, some restaurants took it upon themselves to extend their operating hours to as late as 10pm with some serving alcohol as the main “dish”.

Meaningful business

“The president extended curfew time for those who want to do meaningful business do it. As a ministry we are reviewing the protocols in use for the operations of eateries and restaurants and will be released to the public in due course,” he added.

He further said that police officers have been instructed to crack down on those flouting this directive.

Last month, the government clarified that only restaurants and not hotels in the country have been allowed to reopen.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said that restaurants will only be opened after following the laid down requirements.

In April, in a move that signalled the gradual return to normal life, the government allowed the reopening of restaurants in public places but under specific strict conditions.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also allowed the sale of alcohol alongside meals in restaurants, although no buffets are to be served.

But Kagwe maintained that an earlier order for the closure of bars and entertainment joints will remain in force.

The National Emergency Response approved the reopening of restaurants between 5am to 4pm daily with diners maintaining a distance of four (each) per 10 square metres.

Alcohol will only be served with a meal or at most 30 minutes after the meal.