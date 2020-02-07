Requiem mass for Kakamega pupils underway – VIDEO

Hundreds of mourners have turned up at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega County for the memorial service of 13 of the 14 children who died in a stampede at Kakamega Primary School.

Fourteen children died in the stampede on Monday evening with the cause remaining unknown.

One of them, Nailah Kiverenge, was buried on Wednesday in line with her Islam faith.

There was a heavy traffic snarl up along the road leading to the stadium as the bodies were taken into the stadium from Kakamega General hospital mortuary.

County askaris and officials from the Red Cross were at hand to direct and attend to mourners as emotions ran high.

The caskets were not immediately opened for anxious mourners to view the bodies of the victims.

Political leaders were directed to proceed to the main podium as viewing of the bodies was not allowed at the time.

Leaders at the stadium include ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, and several MPs.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya led governors from western Kenya at the stadium. The governors arrived after Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula.

Religious leaders from different denominations are leading the service.