Reactions to picture of driver in protective mask with Chinese passengers

An undated picture of a Kenyan taxi driver ferrying three Chinese passengers has gone viral on social media.

The photo, which was taken by another motorist, shows the taxi driver with a protective mask on.

The public assumption is that the driver may have been using the precaution in the wake of the dreaded Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) which has so far killed more than 2000 people.

The virus has its origin in China, where it was first reported in the city of Wuhan in January 2020.

CAUTION

The picture appears to have been taken near Daystar University which is at the junction of Valley Road and Ngong road.

Following government sensitization, Kenyans have taken extra caution while interaction with anyone who flies into the country.

Kenyans swiftly reacted to the photo offering their thoughts on several social media platforms, with the conversation centered around the government’s apparent inaction in assuring Kenyans of their safety.

Mwananchi has been left to exercise caution after @MOH_Kenya showed us a middle finger #coronaviruskenya pic.twitter.com/lZ1CpkX3OE — Njoki Mungai (@ItsNjokiMungai) February 27, 2020

What’s the problem with the kenyan government? Even a class 3 pupil cannot make a such decision.

Disallowing Miguna Miguna allowing Corona from China to Kenya.

Kwani mnataka kutuua?#coronaviruskenya pic.twitter.com/E1mZVNVWED — Judas iscariot (@larry_mutava) February 27, 2020

Welcome to Kenya the Republic of china.. #coronaviruskenya pic.twitter.com/acXZWwhOWC — Kay Dee (@Dicksonkerio) February 27, 2020

The picture has emerged after the Chinese Embassy confirmed that there will be more flights arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport over the coming weeks amidst the concerns of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Embassy released a statement on Wednesday confirming that the China Southern Airlines resumed flights from Guangzhou to Nairobi.

This comes at a time when the virus is being reported in more countries around the world.

According to Worldometer, the virus has been reported in over 50 regions across the world with the latest country being Denmark.