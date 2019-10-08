Rape victim withdraws case after being paid Sh40k

A 30-year-old technician charged with violently robbing and raping his childhood neighbour in Dandora after she offered him a ride got a reprieve on Tuesday after the woman withdrew the charges against him.

Samuel Kang’ara Murage was accused of robbing JMI of Sh20, 000 and a mobile phone worth Sh 15, 000 before raping her at his house on September 29.

He then assaulted her and kicked her out of his house at 4am. Charges against him were, however, withdrawn after his family paid the complainant.

His family paid the victim Sh40,000 inside a courtroom at Makadara law courts before she withdrew the case. The victim, however, still had a swollen face and bruises.

The victim had hired a boda boda rider to take her home from a night club and Murage sought her help to get home because they were headed in the same directions. The two had grown up together in Dandora.

HER JOURNEY

The court had been told that the plan was for Murage to be dropped first before the woman proceeded with her journey.

But he grabbed and dragged her into his house and ordered the rider to disappear.

The woman was at the club before joining her relatives later for a trip upcountry. She had intended to send the Sh20,000 to her daughter who is a university student.

Magistrate Steve Jalango faulted Murage’s family for bailing him out before landing in prison where he would have learnt a lesson on respecting women.

He was of the view that Murage should have gone to remand for sometimes to learn life lessons while in custody.

“This man is likely to cause more troubles to you. He is likely to assault either you or your children, or another person in near future and you will find yourself bailing him out more frequently,” Jalango told Murage’s sister who handed the money to the court.