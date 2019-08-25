Raila’s romantic message to Ida on her birthday

Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s wife Ida Odinga on Sunday celebrated her birthday, but not without a heart-warming message from her husband.

In a message posted on his social media pages, Odinga praised his better half by acknowledging she has been the pillar of strength to him and the family.

“Thank you for being a pillar of strength and guidance for us as a family all throughout the years. May God bless you on your special day Happy Birthday Mama @IdaOdinga,” Raila posted.

The couple’s children were not left behind as they sent similarly warm birthday wishes to Mama Ida.

Whatever makes you feel happy and loved Mama , that’s what i wish for you today. Happy birthday mom . @IdaOdinga pic.twitter.com/bOc1cJbPET — Raila Junior Odinga (@Railajunior) August 24, 2019

More messages flowed in from the online community:

“Yes, she is an amazing [email protected] Happy birthday mummy, may God guide your path,” @lindahoguttu tweeted.

“Belated birthday wishes Mama @IdaOdinga. are one of the strongest women leaders I know and admire. May you live many more years to see the true political dream of Kenyan women,” posted @CecilyMbarire

“Happy Birthday to my Favorite High School Geography teacher (Kenya High). You were the Greatest!. Stay Blessed,” wrote @phylisjerono

“Happy birthday Min Piny. You are a great inspiration to many Kenyans. May the Lord protect and add more years to your life,” @HezbonMariwa tweeted.

“Happy birthday Mama Ida,may almighty God give you more years to celebrate,” @kalii_peter, posted.

“May this day bring countless happiness and endless joy and live with peace and serenity. Happy birthday min piny,” @PascalO10627296 tweeted.