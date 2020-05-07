Ole Kina sounds war cry as Raila’s men plot to oust him from Senate committee

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has initiated the process of removing Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina from the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) four days after he was elected as the chairperson.

Senate Minority Leader James Orengo, in a letter dated May 6, 2020 to Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, gave notice that the opposition party will be removing Ole Kina from the County Public Accounts and Investments (CPAIC) and the House Business Committee.

Ole Kina was on Monday elected as the chairman after garnering five votes against Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri’s four.

However, Senator Orengo disputed the victory expressing “dissatisfaction with the conduct and outcome of the elections.”

DISSATISFACTION

“I express and register dissatisfaction with the conduct and outcome of the elections of the leadership of the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee, which were purportedly done today. We intend to withdraw our membership from the said committee until an appropriate resolution can be made,” Orengo said in the letter.

But hi his response Ole Kina dismissed Orengo’s letter as baseless.

“Today I chaired my second meeting as the duly elected Chair of Senate Public Accounts Investment Committee. The letter by James Orengo has got no basis and must be treated with contempt! Because this committee is very powerful they want a push over not me,” Ole Kina tweeted.

In another tweet warned Orengo that things are about to get nasty before quoting a Bible verse in yet another tweet.

It is about to get Nasty! — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) May 7, 2020

“Am reading my bible … 1 Samuel 17 please read with me #KOT,” he tweeted.

1 Samuel 17 reads: The Philistines gathered for battle in Socoh, a town in Judah; they camped at a place called Ephes Dammim, between Socoh and Azekah.

On Tuesday Ole Kina said he supported ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign against all the odds and that Orengo’s move is questionable.

“Raila Odinga is on the record stating that his election has been stolen and I supported him. I was nearly killed in the last Resist Movement! Now, what exactly does this letter mean? James Orengo, are they trying to steal my chair position! No way! I am the wrong number to mess with!” he tweeted.

@RailaOdinga is on the record stating that his election has been stollen & I supported him. I was nearly killed in the last Resist Movement! Now what exactly does this letter mean? @orengo_james are they trying to steal my chair position! No way! I am a wrong number to mess with! pic.twitter.com/RP8EpbJSOQ — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) May 4, 2020

“The Maasai are not fence-sitters! We are Kenyans and one day we will lead this country! Double standards! No position is reserved for any person. Let’s respect democracy,” he further said.