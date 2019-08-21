Raila’s ‘2022 ambition’ further isolates him from Kalonzo and Musalia

Raila Odinga’s recent hint he could again contest for the presidency in 2022 seems to resulted in a fallout with his close allies.

Odinga was reported to have made the remark on Sunday during a funeral at his backyard.

He has since released a statement indicating that he had been quoted out of context.

Still, this hasn’t stopped his erstwhile political buddies, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi, who backed him in 2017, to publicly criticise him.

The rift between Odinga and the two leaders has grown wider since he closed ranks with President Uhuru Kenyatta with the famous ‘handshake’.

Mudavadi has since accused Odinga of ‘hypocrisy’ owing to his recent bromance with President Kenyatta.

“How can you be in (the) opposition and government at the same time? Stop confusing us. You are either in opposition or in government,” said Mudavadi.

At the same time, Kalonzo’s Wiper Democratic Movement says it will not support another Odinga candidature.

“It will be the height of dishonesty after twice promising to support another candidate to create another way to make a comeback but as we see it, I don’t think Odinga has any intention to support Kalonzo come 2022,” said Wiper secretary Jared Siso.