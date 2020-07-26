Raila will only support you in your dreams, ODM tells Kalonzo

Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a past media briefing at the Kenya School of Law, Nairobi. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

The political fallout between opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka is almost complete.

This is after Odinga’s ODM party said in a statement on Sunday that Musyoka was ‘dreaming’ Odinga would support his presidential ambition come 2022.

Musyoka has twice backed Odinga’s presidential quest during the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

But the Wiper party leader has in recent times appeared to change tact indicating he is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ‘mtu was mkono’ (errand boy). He has even signed a coalition deal with the ruling Jubilee Party.

But ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna is now accusing Musyoka of being a ‘two-faced treacherous character’ who is ‘always whining while seeking to reap where he did not sow.

“The so-called deal (for Odinga to back Musyoka in 2022) only appears in Kalonzo’s dreams,” Sifuna said.

“We know that Kalonzo tried to push Raila to commit to supporting him in 2022 as part of the NASA pact and as a party, we flatly rejected that demand. It is why the coalition agreement left it open for the party to support any of the partners in the event a coalition was renewed in 2022,” he further explained.

Sifuna also said that NASA is now ‘dead’.

“NASA became untenable after Kalonzo, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi, in their usual cowardice, skipped the swearing-in of its presidential candidate despite having committed to be present. They alone are responsible for the death of NASA,” he said.