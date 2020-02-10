Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

What's Hot

Raila views Moi’s body and meets retired president’s family

By Amina Wako February 10th, 2020 1 min read

ODM leader Raila Odinga has viewed the body of the late President Daniel arap Moi which is laying in state at Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

Odinga, who was accompanied by his wife Ida, viewed the body at exactly 2:30pm before preceding to meet the late president’s immediate family, led by Rongai MP Raymond Moi and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

Related Stories

During the brief viewing moment, Odinga stood solemnly, took off his hat and waved a black fly whisk twice over Moi’s body.

More to follow… 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Committee now takes over the running of troubled Nairobi...