Raila views Moi’s body and meets retired president’s family

ODM leader Raila Odinga has viewed the body of the late President Daniel arap Moi which is laying in state at Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

Odinga, who was accompanied by his wife Ida, viewed the body at exactly 2:30pm before preceding to meet the late president’s immediate family, led by Rongai MP Raymond Moi and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

During the brief viewing moment, Odinga stood solemnly, took off his hat and waved a black fly whisk twice over Moi’s body.

More to follow…