Raila tests negative for Covid-19

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has tested negative for Covid-19.

Odinga, displayed his coronavirud free certificate to the media on Monday after receiving his status results from the Kenya Institute of Medical Research Institute (Kemri).

Odinga commended Kemri and Prof Matilu Mwau from the testing centre for their professionalism and efficiency.

“Just received my Covid-19 test results which came back negative. I commend Kemri and Prof. Matilu Mwau of the Testing Centre, for the professionalism and efficiency displayed. Once again, I appeal to Kenyans to take tests, sanitize and observe social distancing,” Odinga tweeted.

The opposition leader took the test on Sunday and once again appealed to Kenyans to get tested, sanitize and observe social distancing.

By Sunday, June 14, Kenya had recorded 3,594 positive cases and 103 deaths.