Raila tested for Covid-19, urges more Kenyans to follow suit

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Sunday took the Covid-19 test at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) in Mbagathi with a plea to Kenyans to follow suit and get tested.

Mr Odinga said that he took the test to encourage other Kenyans to voluntarily take it so as to know their health status.

“I took the Covid-19 test at Kemri in Mbagathi earlier today. I took the opportunity to appeal to all Kenyans to go for testing. A Covid-19 certificate is becoming an important document as we continue battling the pandemic,” said Odinga.

Odinga’s tests will be included either in Monday’s or Tuesday’s results as it takes up to 48 hours for one to get the results.

Earlier this month during his Madaraka Day speech, the ODM leader hailed Kenyan health workers for their roles in responding to the virus.

He lauded the State’s effort in fighting the coronavirus saying that it has set a crucial example to many countries.

He also praised the Ministry of Health for their efforts in containing coronavirus, by formulating policies, informing the public and enforcing safety measures.

“I want to thank our minister for health (Health Cabinet Secretary) Mutahi Kagwe for leading the team in the ministry for such a gallant struggle. I wish to urge the few Kenyans who are refusing to listen to the advice by the government by desisting from washing their hands with soaps and hand sanitisers, and going to overcrowded funerals. They are doing a great disservice to this country,” he said then.