Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

What's Hot

Raila showered with warm birthday wishes as he turns 75

By Nahashon Musungu January 7th, 2020 2 min read

Family members, political friends and foes as well as Kenyans at large have wished Raila Odinga a happy birthday as the ODM party leader turned 75 on Tuesday.

The hashtag #HappyBirthdayBaba has been trending the whole day on Twitter as Kenyans extended their warm messages to Odinga.

Related Stories

Earlier in the day, Odinga celebrated the milestone with a goodwill messages to all Kenyans.

Here are some of the birthday wishes to Baba from his friends and prominent political leaders.


Even some of his fierce critics had some kind words for him.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Watch elderly Ugandans kneeling before Museveni to receive...