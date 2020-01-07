Raila showered with warm birthday wishes as he turns 75

Family members, political friends and foes as well as Kenyans at large have wished Raila Odinga a happy birthday as the ODM party leader turned 75 on Tuesday.

The hashtag #HappyBirthdayBaba has been trending the whole day on Twitter as Kenyans extended their warm messages to Odinga.

Earlier in the day, Odinga celebrated the milestone with a goodwill messages to all Kenyans.

On this day, I thank God for the gift of life thus far. Wishing greater things to our country and our people. pic.twitter.com/jWSF5c7wcA — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 7, 2020

Here are some of the birthday wishes to Baba from his friends and prominent political leaders.

To my Party leader and mentor Rt. Hon. @RailaOdinga, a happy birthday. May the Almighty God give you long life and wisdom to continue leading the democratization of our Nation. #HappyBirthdayBaba pic.twitter.com/UAJeg4HEqE — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) January 7, 2020

Briefly suspending my fast from Twitter to wish Baba @RailaOdinga a Happy 75th Birthday. Time and again, you have put your needs, your ambitions, your pain aside for the love of this Country. Kenya is blessed to have you. pic.twitter.com/fjAGid1Cbu — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) January 7, 2020

Your Excellency Hon. Dr. Raila Amolo Odinga, you have been a role model and an example of selfless giving to this generation, and we are proud to hold you as someone worthy of emulation. On this day, I just want to say Thank You and Happy Birthday #HappyBirthdayBaba. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) January 7, 2020

Dear H.E Raila Odinga … I’m humbled to call you my friend … Kenya can’t REPAY the sacrifices you’ve done for her … We are your foot soldiers & we’ll go where you send us … We are full of joy in singing #HappyBirthdayBaba pic.twitter.com/Z0sodQRJcQ — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) January 7, 2020

We wish you plenty of joy today and every day of the coming year! You are a fantastic example of wisdom, leadership, and foresight. On your birthday, we wish you peace, good health, and happiness. You are the best mentor anyone could have asked for #HappyBirthdayBaba pic.twitter.com/Spy5Z8Lmmm — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) January 7, 2020



Even some of his fierce critics had some kind words for him.

Happy Birthday @RailaOdinga. You created Ruto. FACT. You created Mudavadi. FACT. You created a PAPER TIGER revolutionary called #MIGUNAMIGUNA. Fact. You are a MAKER of THINGS. And as you AGE remember this: “…revolutionaries have no EXPIRY date” (Gaddafi)#HappyBirthdayBaba — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) January 7, 2020