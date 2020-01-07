Raila showered with warm birthday wishes as he turns 75
Family members, political friends and foes as well as Kenyans at large have wished Raila Odinga a happy birthday as the ODM party leader turned 75 on Tuesday.
The hashtag #HappyBirthdayBaba has been trending the whole day on Twitter as Kenyans extended their warm messages to Odinga.
Earlier in the day, Odinga celebrated the milestone with a goodwill messages to all Kenyans.
On this day, I thank God for the gift of life thus far. Wishing greater things to our country and our people. pic.twitter.com/jWSF5c7wcA
— Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 7, 2020
Here are some of the birthday wishes to Baba from his friends and prominent political leaders.
To my Party leader and mentor Rt. Hon. @RailaOdinga, a happy birthday. May the Almighty God give you long life and wisdom to continue leading the democratization of our Nation. #HappyBirthdayBaba pic.twitter.com/UAJeg4HEqE
— Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) January 7, 2020
Briefly suspending my fast from Twitter to wish Baba @RailaOdinga a Happy 75th Birthday. Time and again, you have put your needs, your ambitions, your pain aside for the love of this Country. Kenya is blessed to have you. pic.twitter.com/fjAGid1Cbu
— Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) January 7, 2020
Your Excellency Hon. Dr. Raila Amolo Odinga, you have been a role model and an example of selfless giving to this generation, and we are proud to hold you as someone worthy of emulation. On this day, I just want to say Thank You and Happy Birthday #HappyBirthdayBaba.
— Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) January 7, 2020
Dear H.E Raila Odinga … I’m humbled to call you my friend … Kenya can’t REPAY the sacrifices you’ve done for her … We are your foot soldiers & we’ll go where you send us … We are full of joy in singing #HappyBirthdayBaba pic.twitter.com/Z0sodQRJcQ
— Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) January 7, 2020
We wish you plenty of joy today and every day of the coming year! You are a fantastic example of wisdom, leadership, and foresight. On your birthday, we wish you peace, good health, and happiness. You are the best mentor anyone could have asked for #HappyBirthdayBaba pic.twitter.com/Spy5Z8Lmmm
— The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) January 7, 2020
Even some of his fierce critics had some kind words for him.
Happy Birthday @RailaOdinga. You created Ruto. FACT. You created Mudavadi. FACT. You created a PAPER TIGER revolutionary called #MIGUNAMIGUNA. Fact. You are a MAKER of THINGS. And as you AGE remember this: “…revolutionaries have no EXPIRY date” (Gaddafi)#HappyBirthdayBaba
— Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) January 7, 2020
Happy Birthday Baba @RailaOdinga – 75 years is Diamond. Yours is fine diamond, it has been through, handcuffs, a failed Coup, disguised escapes, torture, political losses and wins, stones, Teargas, Power and all that appertains being a diamond! Hope to read your memoirs someday!
— Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) January 7, 2020