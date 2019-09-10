Raila, political bigwigs grace Gachoka’s flashy 50th birthday party – PHOTOS

Media personality Tony Gachoka celebrated his 50th birthday in style, with a host of politicians attending the fete in the weekend.

Gachoka, who hosts a weekly political talk show on KTN News, shared photos of his exclusive colourful birthday bash attended by his friends, who included top politicians, and influential businessmen.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, former Jubilee Party Vice-Chairperson David Murathe, Kiambu deputy governor James Nyoro, Bundalangi MP Raphael Wanjala, Njehu Gatabaki and Richard Ngatia were among prominent people who graced the event.

Radio Africa Group chairman Kiprony Kittony and flamboyant lawyer Donald Kipkorir were also present.

“In paraphrasing, Sir William Shakespeare in my favourite of his works, the Merchant of Venice; TG can pronounce that I’m 50 so ‘with mirth and laughter let old wrinkles come.” posted Gachoka on his twitter account.

In some of the photos shared on social media by Gachoka and Kipkorir, Odinga was seen helping Gachoka cut the birthday cake and in others, the guests were spotted relaxing, animatedly chatting while enjoying their favorite drinks.

Tony Gachoka, who hosts Point Blank show, served as the head of protocol in then Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s office before he resigned in 2009.

TG can pronounce that am 50! so “with mirth and laughter let old wrinkles come”. thanks @RailaOdinga for being there with me for this milestone. God bless. TG pic.twitter.com/ubbhuGUYVa — Tony Gachoka (@TonyGachoka) September 8, 2019