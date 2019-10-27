Raila: Jumwa should not have been released on bail

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has blasted the courts for releasing Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa on bail.

Odinga spoke on Saturday at Jumwa’s backyard the burial of Ngumbao Jola who was shot dead while on the campaign trail on the eve of the Ganda Ward by-election.

“I have heard you refer to this man as ‘Mzee’. He is just a young boy and age mates with (my deceased firstborn son) Fidel. He did not deserve to die. He was not sick,” Odinga told the mourners.

Odinga also explained that Jola’s death is one of the reasons he was vouching for the Building Bridges Initiative.

“I sat with President Uhuru Kenyatta and we agreed that nobody should die because of an election. That is why we allowed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report. We are waiting for it and will read through so that it can be adopted and passed.”

Jumwa, her bodyguard and three other people were arrested in connection with Jola’s killing but have since been released on bail.