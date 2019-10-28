Raila chides Mariga with hilarious ‘nywele’ riddle – VIDEO

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga, a man well-known for his clever riddles targeting his political opponents, did not disappoint Kibra residents during Bernard Okoth’s campaign tour on Sunday.

Odinga took the opportunity to slam Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga over his inexperience in leadership. Raila began the riddle by rubbishing Mariga’s manifesto for Kibra residents

“Sasa wale ambao wanakuja hapa wanakimbia na ile kitu inaitwa manifesto, hio yote ni taka taka. Hio ni kama tu wasiwasi ya nywele. Jamaa moja alitufundisha kuwa nywele ikona majina tofauti tofauti kulingana na pahali iko,” Raila began

“Ikiwa kwa kichwa inaitwa nywele, ikiwa juu ya macho inaitwa nyuzi, ikifika kwa macho inaitwa kope, ikiteremeka kwa kifua inaitwa malaika. Alafu ikifika ikiingia hapa kwa makwapa na kule chini… niliambiwa lakini nilisahau…” he went on.

POLITICALLY CHARGED

The riddle left Kibra ODM supporters in stitches demanding Odinga to complete the riddle that was clearly directed at Mariga.

ODM leader also decried land grabbing and high housing costs for area residents, saying they have to contend with housing rates that increase every month, driven by cartels living outside Kibra.

Kibra was politically charged on Sunday, with party bigwigs drawn from ODM, Jubilee Party, Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya campaigning for their respective candidates ahead of the by-election on November 7.

Deputy President William Ruto and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi led their respective parties on the campaign trail.