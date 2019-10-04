Raila blames corrupt police officers, drivers for spike in accidents

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has pointed an accusing finger at corrupt police officers and long distance drivers for the rising cases of road accidents across the country.

In a condolence message to the family of 13 people who died during an early morning accident when an Eldoret Express bus collided with a truck at Pala, Mr Odinga said that the rising road carnage was due to prevailing corruption on the roads, and “madness” by long distance drivers who always know they can get away with anything through bribing of traffic police officers.

“After a period of relative safety, traffic accidents have returned to our roads, taking a way innocent lives almost every week in deaths that could easily be avoided. Last night’s accident that claimed up to 13 lives and left many others injured at Awasi along Kisumu-Kericho highway,” said Mr Odinga.

“It is a continuation of this return to madness particularly by long distance drivers. This madness is certainly aided by corruption on the roads where reckless drivers know they can always bribe traffic officers and continue endangering lives.”

OVERTAKING

He argued that motorists refuse to observe basic driving rules especially when overtaking.

“I pass sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and the injured in the Awasi accident. We wish quick recovery to the injured. Motorists are refusing to observe basic driving rules on overtaking and speed limits. No driver has the patience to wait for his or her turn and all want to reach their destinations earlier than possible,” he said.

“Reckless driving on our roads must be prevented and severely punished before it claims more lives. I call upon relevant government agencies responsible for safety on our roads to get back to work and arrest the situation. Kenyans want to see drivers and security officers being held responsible and made to pay for the deaths on the roads,” explained Mr Odinga.

The early morning tragedy occurred at about 11:30pm on Thursday night, according to witnesses.