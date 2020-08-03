Raila back in circulation as Atwoli hosts him for lunch

ODM leader Raila Odinga (third left) in the company of political leaders who attended a luncheon at the at the home of Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli Kajiado county. PHOTO | COURTESY

After being away from the public eye for more than a month, ODM leader Raila Odinga has made his long overdue return.

The opposition leader, who has been unwell for some time, was at the weekend hosted to what appeared to be a political meeting at the Kajiado home of Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

Atwoli shared the photos of the invited guests on social media while also sharing his excitement following Odinga’s steady recovery.

“Praise the Lord. We thank Almighty God to have enabled Raila Amolo Odinga to come back from a successful medical trip and immediately choosing my Idamalat home, in Kajiado as his first place to come and have lunch with us,” Atwoli wrote.

In attendance was Siaya Senator James Orengo, who is a close confidant of Odinga, former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth and Jubilee Party’s Vice Chairman David Murathe.

The identities of those in attendance suggest the agenda of this meeting revolved around the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga that could result in a referendum.

The group could also have discussed the 2022 presidential succession, with Odinga believed to be among the leaders interested in succeeding President Kenyatta.

Odinga recently flew to Dubai for treatment. He returned home on July 12 after a three-week stay in Dubai. At the time his family said he had undergone a ‘procedure’ to relieve back pain.