Keep your pre-election promise and quit politics now, Ruto tells Raila

Deputy President William Ruto (right) and AU Envoy Raila Odinga during the installation ceremony of Bishop Anyolo as Archbishop of Kisumu at Uzima University Grounds in Kisumu on January 12, 2019. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA

Deputy President William Ruto (right) and AU Envoy Raila Odinga during the installation ceremony of Bishop Anyolo as Archbishop of Kisumu at Uzima University Grounds in Kisumu on January 12, 2019. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA





Deputy President William Ruto has urged Raila Odinga to keep his word and retire from active politics.

In a full-blown tirade, Ruto explained that Raila promised to retire from politics if he lost in the 2017 general elections but has seemingly not kept his word.

“There are people who told us that if they lose an election they will go and make mandazis. Why don’t they go and do that instead of bringing mandazi business into a very serious program that we are focusing on,” said Ruto.

FIRED

President Uhuru Kenyatta beat Raila Odinga in the August 8, 2017 elections but the Supreme Court nullified the results, with Chief Justice David Maraga stating it was marred by irregularities and illegalities.

Odinga boycotted the repeat poll which President Kenyatta won with little challenge.

Ruto’s sentiments come on the day President Kenyatta fired Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa without offering an explanation.

The comments also come in the wake of reports of a multi-billion shilling scandal in the government, allegations which Ruto has denied.