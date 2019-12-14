Publicity stunt? Hot video vixen behind Rayvanny’s breakup officially ‘off the market’

The hot video vixen embroiled in a scandal with Bongo artist Rayvanny has said ¨I Do¨ to the love of her life, or so it seems.

In pictures that were posted the by Nanah Patrick on her social media page this week but later pulled down, the video vixen wrote: “Officiall…..His Wife♥..ALHAMDULILLAH”

In the photos, she was dressed up in Islamic wedding attire.

It is yet unclear if in deed the Tanzanian beauty settled down with her longtime boyfriend in a secret wedding or it was just a publicity stunt to cool down the affair rumours.

Last week during an interview, Nanah denied the allegations of having an affair with the Tanzanian hitmaker.

Nanah said her relationship with Rayvanny was purely work related.

“Ray alinitafuta kufanya naye kazi. Tumetafutana kwenye kazi, tumemalizana naye kwenye kazi. Hayo mambo mengine mimi siyajui,” Nanah said.

This was a week after screenshot messages made rounds on social media of the singer being dumped by his wife Fahy Vanny.

Rayvanny’s baby mama accused the WCB singer of having an affair with the video vixen featured in his recent hit single ‘I Love You’.

During an interview with Simulizi Na Sauti, however, Nanah said she is faithful to her current boyfriend would never cheat on him as long as they are dating.

She said she had dated the unidentified man for four years.