Prof Kiama unable to access UoN VC’s office as keys ‘withheld’

Prof Stephen Kiama, the man who is running the University of Nairobi on orders of the Labour Court, is unable to access his office.

In a memo to staff and students, the vice chancellor— whose appointment was suspended by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha— on Wednesday said he had been forced to operate from a temporary office.

He claimed Prof Isaac Mbeche, who had been appointed by Prof Magoha acting VC, had refused to surrender the keys for the top office located on Floor 3 of UoN Towers.

“As an interim measure and to respect and safeguard university property from wanton destruction, the vice chancellor will operate from the 19th floor of the UoN Towers,” said Prof Kiama

His decision, he said, was aimed at upholding the image of the university as an organisation with strong corporate culture and belief in the rule of law.

ANNUAL LEAVE

On Tuesday, in a communication to staff and students, Prof Kiama said Prof Mbeche who is deputy vice chancellor in charge of finance, planning and development was proceeding on annual leave with effect from January 6 following his request and which had been granted.

He appointed Prof Madara Ogot, the deputy vice-chancellor-Research and extension, to act in the position for the period Prof Mbeche will be on leave.

“Further, Prof Julius Ogeng’o, the deputy vice chancellor academic affairs, was appointed in acting capacity as deputy VC student affairs to allow for the filling of the position,” said Prof Kiama.

He said both Prof Ogot and Prof Ogeng’o were formally appointed.

However, Prof Mbeche dismissed the claims saying he was recalled by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha to act.

“I was on leave but was asked to come back,” said Prof Mbeche, who also disclosed that he stayed away from the VC office to allow the court process to take place.

“We are waiting for the decision of the government after Monday’s Court orders for the next cause of action,” said Prof Mbeche.

On Wednesday, UoN staff and students were holding separate meeting to discuss the stalemate of the university.

Some staff and students are supporting Prof Kiama while others are supporting Prof Mbeche.