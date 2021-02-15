Prince Harry and Meghan expecting baby number two

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 8, 2019. PHOTO | AFP

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child since their marriage nearly three years ago.

Harry and Meghan’s first child, a son named Archie, who will turn two in May, is seventh in line to the throne.

Their charitable foundation, Archewell, is named after their son.

The happy news, which they shared on Valentine’s Day, comes after Meghan, 39, revealed she suffered a miscarriage last July.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote in a heartbreaking New York Times essay on November 25.

Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy news with a stunning black-and-white photo.

A smiling (and barefoot!) Harry looks lovingly at Meghan, who cradles her baby bump as she rests in his lap.

Meghan and Harry, 36, officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Their desire to have a normal family life played a role in their groundbreaking decision.