President Uhuru Kenyatta: The unrivaled king of memes

President Uhuru Kenyatta makes a funny facial expression at Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu during the burial ceremony of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo’s mother in Kisumu. PHOTO | COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta has yet again left the online community in stitches with another funny facial expression.

Mr Kenyatta was on Friday captured in the picture with Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu while attending the burial ceremony of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo’s mother.

The photo captures the president staring at Ngilu in a rather comical way.

The latest of the president’s funny facial expressions has prompted Kenyans on Twitter to come up with memes and hilarious comments from the picture.

Saahii hakuna kusearch “Meme generator” pale App/Play Store .. unaandika tu “Uhuru Kenyatta”

😅😅 pic.twitter.com/HnFsEAzqtn — Bill (@Bill_T0) June 14, 2019

Uhuru did it again 😁😁God bless our president as he continues to give us more memes pic.twitter.com/BQrb3F5dZg — perfect augustine (@gustinno) June 14, 2019

Our very own Uhuru Kenyatta really competing with SA’s Julius Malema on who’s the real meme lord 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z43iYQtLZf — Sopharizo™ 🇰🇪 (@CleophasIsaac) June 14, 2019

“The meme generator never fails My President. The Uhuru generation,” Hillary Imwene said.

“Hii ni nini Ruto na Raila waliwekea Uhuru amekuwa memes tupu. Our president only makes us happy in memes and not anything close to development,” Danvas Nyabasa tweeted.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta yet again shows his prowess in content creation for the meme nation,” Theuri Wa Wanjiru wrote.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta atauwa Wakenya na hizi memes zake ptho,” Abdullahi commented.

“Memes zote za Uhuru zinafaa kuwa collected na ziwekwe Archives,” Davie Bet said.