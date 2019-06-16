Join our WhatsApp Channel
President Uhuru Kenyatta: The unrivaled king of memes

By Sylvania Ambani June 16th, 2019 1 min read

President Uhuru Kenyatta has yet again left the online community in stitches with another funny facial expression.

Mr Kenyatta was on Friday captured in the picture with Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu while attending the burial ceremony of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo’s mother.

The photo captures the president staring at Ngilu in a rather comical way.

The latest of the president’s funny facial expressions has prompted Kenyans on Twitter to come up with memes and hilarious comments from the picture.

“The meme generator never fails My President. The Uhuru generation,” Hillary Imwene said.

“Hii ni nini Ruto na Raila waliwekea Uhuru amekuwa memes tupu. Our president only makes us happy in memes and not anything close to development,” Danvas Nyabasa tweeted.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta yet again shows his prowess in content creation for the meme nation,” Theuri Wa Wanjiru wrote.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta atauwa Wakenya na hizi memes zake ptho,” Abdullahi commented.

“Memes zote za Uhuru zinafaa kuwa collected na ziwekwe Archives,” Davie Bet said.

