Postmortem reveals how military officer’s wife and two children were murdered

A postmortem has revealed that Joyce Syombua died after suffering injuries to the head from a blunt object while her two children Shanice Maua, 10, and Prince Michael, 5, were both strangled using a rope.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, however, still insists that the identities of the murder victims are presumptive and that DNA analysis will ascertain their true identities.

This means that burial preparations will wait longer.

The three bodies were found buried in a shallow grave at Thingithu Estate in Nanyuki on Saturday evening.

Syombua’s estranged husband, Major Peter Mugure, is the main suspect in the triple homicide.

He has already appeared in court and is currently being held in police custody.

More to follow…