Postmortem report reveals cause of death of slain ‘Star’ correspondent

Preliminary autopsy report shows slain The Star correspondent Eric Oloo died from a trauma caused by injury to his head and abdomen.

According to government pathologist Gabriel Juma, the journalist died from excessive bleeding.

“The deceased could have been hit by a blunt object as internal bleeding was witnessed,” said Juma

The autopsy was conducted on Sunday at Sega Funeral Home.

Oloo was found dead on Thursday morning in the house of Ugenya deputy OCS Sabina Kerubo who has since been arrested.

According to neighbors Kerubo and Oloo had been living together for the last 14 months.

The police said Oloo’s family has been handed the autopsy report and they are now free to continue with funeral arrangements.

By Sunday evening, the number of people arrested in connection to the incident stood at five after Franklin Luta was arrested in Gem.

Others arrested include, Kerubo’s daughter, her house help and a man police believe was in the house when Oloo was murdered.