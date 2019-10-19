Policewoman in outburst video summoned as IG intervenes

A policewoman who addressed the media over her tribulations within the police service has been summoned by her bosses.

The officer, Jane Asimizi, has been ordered to told to write a letter explaining what her intentions were.

The move came just hours after Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai directed her bosses to ensure that she gets psychiatric help.

In an amateur video that has been making rounds on social media, the officer complained that her bosses were frustrating her.

She claimed that she has always been assigned jobs that did not have allowances.

“Why are they doing this to me? Is it because am married to a police officer who is a Luhya?” wondered the officer.

Asimizi said she was ready to be sacked from the service as she has been mistreated since 2009 when she was sent to work in Western.