Police officer attacked, disarmed of his loaded AK-47 rifle

A police officer from Siaya Police Station on Tuesday night lost his firearm after he was attacked by two unknown people.

In a police report recorded at Siaya Police Station, the uniformed officer was found bleeding right outside the Red Cross office by well-wishers who alerted his colleagues.

“We were alerted that their was a police officer who was lying on the road bleeding near Red Cross office in Siaya Map Ref XR453037, OCS Siaya and a team rushed to the scene and found the officer,” reads the report.

The report indicates that the officer was on his way to guard the County Commissioner’s residence when the two people – a man and a woman – attacked him.

He was hit by a blunt object on the head and his AK-47 rifle – serial number 4849372 – which at the time was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition stolen.

The officer is currently admitted at the Siaya County Referral Hospital.

The statement revealed that a manhunt for the attackers has been launched.