Please, don’t give our president any cash, Kenyans beg Melinda Gates

Kenyans on Twitter have reacted to Melinda Gates’ meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta this week by imploring her not to donate any money to Kenya, if that issue came up during their discussions.

This after Mrs Gate tweeted about Wednesday’s meeting at State House, Nairobi.

Mrs Gates shared a photo of herself and President Kenyatta at State House with the caption: “ Thank you, President Kenyatta, for hosting #ICPD25 and for the great progress Kenya has made to increase access to family planning for women and girls.”

Thank you, President Kenyatta, for hosting #ICPD25 and for the great progress Kenya has made to increase access to family planning for women and girls. pic.twitter.com/gFR2fgXIqK — Melinda Gates (@melindagates) November 12, 2019

Mrs Gate was among 6,000 world leaders, scholars, advocates and faith leaders who converged at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on Tuesday to attend the first day of Nairobi Summit on ICPD25.

The event calls for action to end maternal deaths, stop gender-based violence and meet demand for family planning – all in 10 years.

But knowing that Mrs Gate is a philanthropist and also the chair of the moneyed Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, netizens were quick to beg against loosening her purse strings.

Here are some of the hilarious tweets Kenyans posted warning her against donating any money to the Kenyan Government.

Please don’t sign any loan if he requests — Kavirondo Taxpayer (@OlareJb) November 13, 2019

How Much Did He Borrow???we want to Know — Gifted Soul™ (@EphyKibz_1) November 13, 2019

“Please don’t give out any money!” Just see how many times that has been stressed here below! — Modal realism ❁ (@MozDefinitely) November 13, 2019

He lied

There’s no effort he has made ….hope its not money you’ve given him — NyarUgenya (@mama_hawi) November 13, 2019

Hey kindly avoid money talks please — Baba Jayden (@bennytothedj) November 13, 2019

If he tries to borrow you any money kindly run away. — El Papi 🇰🇪 (@ianpapi_) November 13, 2019