Pishi Indo-Chinese food expo goes down at Westgate Mall this weekend

Food, culture, music are the key elements of the Pishi Indo-Chinese Food Expo.

Taking place from Friday November 29 to Sunday December 1, 2019 on the ground floor of the Westgate shopping mall, you will get a chance to immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and flavours of India and China.

India’s history with Kenya goes back centuries and China was the fourth country to open an embassy in Kenya just two days after Kenya’s independence.

Pishi is the latest addition to the Nation Media Group digital brand portfolio. It is an interactive meal ‘solution’ portal and an information meal preparation ‘how to’ guide. Pishi offers relevant, appealing and entertaining nutritional and dietary information.

CULINARY LEGACY

Come and feast on delicacies from Anghiti restaurant where chefs have recreated the 200-year-old culinary legacy from the kitchens of Kings and Nawabs of India.

Or the pure vegetarian fast food of Chowpaty one of the oldest and most prestigious restaurants in Kenya.

Also, drink authentic Chinese Tea at the Chinya Tea stall and then delight in the carefully crafted Dim Sums and Bao at Mr. Yao, a “modern Chinese restaurant” where classic comfort dishes are given a contemporary European flair.

Bukhara by Haandi brings you authentic Punjabi curries and the centuries old tradition of marinated meat cooked in tandoors.

The noodles of Ginza, the spring rolls of Hui Yuan, the Paneer Tikka Masala and sweet Malai Burfi from Ashoka restaurant are not to be missed.

The expo will be officially opened by Rahul Chhabra High Commissioner of India to Kenya, Wu Peng Chinese Ambassador to Kenya and Mr Stephen Gitagama, Group CEO of Nation Media Group.