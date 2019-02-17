‘People Power’ fever catches Ugandan primary school children – VIDEO

Ugandan opposition politician (carrying a child) is mobbed by children at a primary school in Kampala. PHOTO | FACEBOOK

Primary school children in Kampala seem to be the latest group to catch Bobi Wine’s highly infectious ‘People Power’ fever, if a viral video on social media is anything to go by.

In the video, dozens of excited school children are seen mobbing the popular musician-turned-politician, while chanting his famous ‘People Power’ slogan.

On his part, the youthful leader – who reportedly was at the institution to pick one of his children – is seen smiling gleefully and acknowledging the chants by waving back.

DETAINED

The 37-year-old opposition – real name Robert Kyagulanyi – is increasingly becoming a popular alternative voice in his native Uganda.

His strong stance against President Yoweri Museveni’s regime has on several occasions landed him in trouble, including being arrested, detained and charged with treason.

He has also had his concerts stopped, actions which are viewed as the Ugandan authority’s effort to slow him down.

Regardless, his latest song, We Are Fighting for Freedom, is one of the most listened to in Kampala.