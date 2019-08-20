Pastor Ng’ang’a yet again filmed ‘bullying’ church member – VIDEO

Controversial Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism is in the news again for all the wrong reasons after a second undated video clip emerged on social media showing him humiliating a member of his church.

The first clip, which went viral a few days ago, captured the clergyman lecturing and rebuking a woman in his church over the way she was dressed.

CHURCH DRAMA

The three-minute video shows Pastor Ng’ang’a inviting a middle-aged woman to the altar, where he demands to know what the carrier bag she is carrying contains.

The woman responds by saying that she is carrying a leso in the bag but Pastor Ng’ang’a goes ahead to dress her down, asking her why she was wearing rubber shoes.

The woman defends herself by stating that she wore rubber shoes because it was drizzling by the time she left home for church.

Pastor Nganga humiliate a 48 year old woman in his church. What’s your opinion on this? pic.twitter.com/j9iGnQFbQl — Film/photo 💎 (@jessykigen) August 17, 2019

ATA-DO?

The pastor goes as far as telling the woman that she is confused because of her age while at the same time asking her if she is the one who bought the clothes she was wearing and whether her hair was real or it is hair wig.

Later, Ng’ang’a invites two young women to the podium and reprimands one of them for wearing a tight dress.

In the latest clip, the pastor approaches a woman who is standing with folded arms and starts asking her ‘so what’.

The woman then gives him a side eye to which the pastor responds by also folding his arms and slightly shoving the woman with his elbows asking her what she will do to him.

I think Nganga is running more of a reality show rather than preaching. https://t.co/mdxrWkc11H — Kiprono (@Onorpik) August 19, 2019

MAN OF CONTROVERSY

In May, the controversial televangelist unloaded expletives on his bishops in front of an stunned congregation.

In the six-minute video clip, the Neno Evangelism Centre preacher unleashed one insult after another, accusing some bishops of disrespecting his wife.

Ng’ang’a, who is no stranger to controversy, was early this year charged with threatening to kill Citizen TV journalist Linus Kaikai.

In the video that was widely shared on social media, Ng’ang’a warned Kaikai to steer clear off church matters and focus on journalism.

Then in April, he was arrested for allegedly defrauding a businessman of Sh3.6 million.