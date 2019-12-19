Pastor Ng’ang’a hits back at King Kaka

Controversial Nairobi Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Center has hit back at rapper King Kaka for throwing shade at him and his church in his latest poetic composition Wajinga Nyinyi.

Pastor Ng’ang’a has come out guns blazing spewing insults at the rapper.

The preacher’s reaction has been captured in one his televised preaching.

“Hata kuna mwengine amesema afadhali Ng’ang’a anadanganya watu, sijui shetani gani inaitwa nani, Karakasi, Kaskasi, Kan Kaka wewe ni mjinga! Tafuta wau rika yako, tafuta watu rika yako, watu ya matatu… manamba ya matatu muongee nao. This is a commander unaongea na nani,” Pastor Ng’ang’a rants.

And he’s not yet done.

He goes on to make lewd remarks about the rapper’s mother as the congregation bursts into laughter.

Kim Kaka sahii Kan Kaka. Anyway The Message is Home. pic.twitter.com/1LOXhbw2OB — KING KAKA (@RabbitTheKing) December 19, 2019

What appears to have so irked the pastor is one line in Wajinga Nyinyi that goes:

Na ukiogopa jua hauwezi kuwa chief

Iba hizo mamita mko scott free niibe kuku ntalala ndani

Atleast pastor Ng’ang’a amewashinda anadanganya hadharani

As expected Pastor Ng’ang’a’s outburst aroused reactions by Kenyans on Twitter.

Kenya would be boring without this guy lol😂😂 — M.K.I (@Kim138Juan) December 19, 2019

😂😂😂

Effects of King Kaka,

Trump impeached reasons….

Same should happen to incompetent Kenyan leaders,,,,asp!?

Guys are you thinking what am thinking about future of Kenya ,,?#kingkaka#DefendOurDemocracy#ImpeachmentDay #WajingaNyinyi — Lawrence 🗨️ (@LawrenceMandera) December 19, 2019

is this guy even a “pastor” — M A D O W O (@M_Madowo) December 19, 2019

He’s a Mad man leading a group of foolish followers 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Wanjiku Kang’ethe (Shi) (@Shikoohz) December 19, 2019

And people still sit down and listen to him.😣 so tragic🤕 — _h.chege (@aaron_chegeh) December 19, 2019