Pastor Ng’ang’a claps back at Snoop Dogg over ‘exorcism’ clip

Controversial televangelist pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism ministries has promptly responded to American rapper Snoop Dogg after he trolled the Kenyan preacher on the dubious mean he used to allegedly cast out demons from his church flock.

Pastor Ng’ang’a interrupted his sermon while appearing on a live show on Sasa Tv to pass a message to the celebrated US rapper, telling Snoop to mind his own business, and leave him alone.

“Naskia nimetembea huko na mtu anaitwa watchdog, sniff dog ni mtu mmoja kama Michael Jackson. Naskia aliandika, aliweka hio akapata comment more than one million akatoa. Wewe Sniff dog imba nyimbo zako za kimataifa achana na Ng’ang’a,” said Pastor Ng’ang’a.

The ‘Lay Low’ hit maker made fun of Ng’ang’a after a video of the cleric performing ‘exorcism’ went viral on social media.

In the particular video, the controversy-courting televangelist shoves around and rains slaps on a young worshiper, then proceeds to subject a section of his congregation to the same treatment as other churchgoers watch unmoved.