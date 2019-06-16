Passaris shows off more skin to the haters





After being subjected to many days of endless trolls from the haters, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has now taken the online bullies head-on.

On Saturday, Passaris shared a video of herself dancing to a rock ‘n’ roll hit with a male partner in what appears to have been some sort of a night garden party.

Dressed in a black knee length dress, Passaris rhythmically jams to the beats of the song.

#MYDRESSMYCHOICE

As the song goes on the two dancers really get their groove with Passaris’ dancing partner twirling her around causing her dress to go higher revealing her thighs.

She repeats the move a few more times.

And just to take make sure the point get home, she captions the video with the hashtag #MyDressMyChoice.

Almost 55 and still a queen at rock n’ roll. This is for the trolls on Twitter who can’t get enough of my legs. Can we move on now? #MyDressMyChoice pic.twitter.com/6SkavT8Sa9 — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) June 15, 2019

‘INDECENT’ DRESSING

The timing of the video is very telling coming just days after Passaris was viciously attacked online by tweeps who perceived her dressing from a past function as ‘indecent’.

Kenyans on Twitter, as expected, shared their varied reactions to the video.

“Wazeeke pekee yao Awesome Mheshimiwa,” Faith Muema said.

“Beautiful! You still got the moves, and the legs look lovely as always!” Ms Kamaitha wrote.

“You’re losing focus now madam. We’ve already moved on,” Njoki commented.

“This is the reason why the position of women rep should be scrapped… hawana kazi… hawanaaaaaa,” Annochr said.

“Uko sawa mum. Wenye wivu itawacosti,”Vivian Mukeni commented.