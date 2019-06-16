Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

What's Hot

Passaris shows off more skin to the haters

By Sylvania Ambani June 16th, 2019 1 min read

After being subjected to many days of endless trolls from the haters, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has now taken the online bullies head-on.

On Saturday, Passaris shared a video of herself dancing to a rock ‘n’ roll hit with a male partner in what appears to have been some sort of a night garden party.

OTHER ARTICLES

Dressed in a black knee length dress, Passaris rhythmically jams to the beats of the song.

#MYDRESSMYCHOICE

As the song goes on the two dancers really get their groove with Passaris’ dancing partner twirling her around causing her dress to go higher revealing her thighs.

She repeats the move a few more times.

And just to take make sure the point get home, she captions the video with the hashtag #MyDressMyChoice.

‘INDECENT’ DRESSING

The timing of the video is very telling coming just days after Passaris was viciously attacked online by tweeps who perceived her dressing from a past function as ‘indecent’.

Kenyans on Twitter, as expected, shared their varied reactions to the video.

“Wazeeke pekee yao Awesome Mheshimiwa,” Faith Muema said.

“Beautiful! You still got the moves, and the legs look lovely as always!” Ms Kamaitha wrote.

“You’re losing focus now madam. We’ve already moved on,” Njoki commented.

“This is the reason why the position of women rep should be scrapped… hawana kazi… hawanaaaaaa,” Annochr said.

“Uko sawa mum. Wenye wivu itawacosti,”Vivian Mukeni commented.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Timbe offers two of his fans fully-paid trip to Egypt to...

About the author

Sylvania Ambani


Also read